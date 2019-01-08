The Kenton City Council met last night, for a special meeting to address the vetoed budget.

In a last chance effort, both sides of the funding argument were able to debate why the budget should stand as is or be altered. Mayor, Randy Manns, addressed Council by saying that the inclusion of his requested items would give residents the ability to have activities to do within Kenton and they would clean-up the city. The Mayor went on to say that during his seven years as Mayor, it has been one of his biggest goals to improve the parks within the city for all residents.

However, Council stood firm against the inclusion of the additional line items, totaling 36,000 dollars. Recommendations were made by the Council that these items, which include money for Wharton Park, nuisance housing and nuisance mowing could be addressed in the later months. All depending on how revenues from income tax and other factors played in favor of the city. Yet, the Council voted to override the Mayor’s veto by a vote of 6-0.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Kenton City Council will be January 14th, at 7 o’clock in Council Chambers.