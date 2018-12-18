The Instructor along with graduated students of the Ohio Hi-Point Allied Health and Nursing program of Kenton High School updated the Board on the program. Deb Purcell, Instructor,, began the meeting by introducing the Board to the overall program along with classes offered through Ohio Hi-Point. As part of this program, students are able to earn college credit through classes like Medical Terminology and Human Pathophysiology. For seniors of the program, students have the opportunity to obtain their STNA nursing license through the State of Ohio along with a Phlebotomy certification.

Along with Purcell were three graduated students of the program who addressed the Board regarding benefits that this Allied Health and Nursing program has had on their college careers and joining the workforce. The students, Mercedes Mendenhall, Ty Carmean and, Jenna Rodenberger all spoke to the Board on the value of this program. According to the students, this program has allowed them to further their career within the health field by landing them jobs within surrounding hospitals. The students also contested that by offering this program, they were better able to understand if this line of work was right for them. Purcell thanked the Board for allowing them time to speak along with the Board’s support of the Allied Nursing program.

