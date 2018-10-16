The Kenton City Schools Board of Education met last night at 7 o’clock in the district’s administrative offices.

The meeting began with a presentation by the Kenton Elementary Schools Advisory Club. The club, which is composed of students from Kindergarten to Sixth grade, delivered a presentation on how to properly set forth personal and academic goals for yourself. These steps ranged from how to focus on what’s important to how to create a level of accountability.

Updates from committees included updates from the Extracurricular Committee which updated the Board on the continued work on the new athletic facility. The committee alerted the Board that turf is being installed within the facility in the coming weeks. Also, Custom Torso will be selling WBL shirts after the boys soccer team made school history with their WBL Championship. The shirts will cost $10 and you can receive an order form through the school.

The next meeting of the Kenton City Schools Board of Education will be November 19th at 7 o’clock.