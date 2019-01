The Kenton Wildcats defeated Liberty-Benton 70-50 in non-league boys basketball action Saturday night.

Kenton improves to 8-3 for the year while the Eagles fall to 4-7 after their third straight loss.

The Cats are back in action on Friday when they host St. Marys in Western Buckeye League action. WKTN will carry the game live, with the pregame show starting around 7:30 p.m.