The Kenton girls basketball team team fought back from a 17 point deficit but came up a little short as Celina came out on top 49-48 on Thursday night.

Jenna Manns scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats. Kenzie Bays had 9 points while Lindsey Smith had 8 points. Brooke Robbins led the Bulldogs with 12 points while Emily Braun had 9 points and Bailey Exman added 7.

The Lady Cats fall to 0-4 and travel to Riverdale on Saturday.