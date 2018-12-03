The Kenton Elks 157 recently made a donation to the annual Shop With a Cop event.

Sheriff Keith Everhart and Chief Deputy Burns accepted the donation from Julie Crowe, representing the Elks.

This year’s event is planned for December 15.

Each child will be provided a gift card to be used to purchase Christmas gifts for their families at Walmart. The gift cards are purchased through donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations.

After shopping, everyone returns to the Sheriff’s Office for lunch and fun.

The children wrap the gifts they purchased and Santa will be stopping by to greet all of the children.