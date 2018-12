Kenton Elks #157 recently made a donation to Heartbeat of Hardin County.

A donation of $1000.00 worth of newborn layette supplies, diapers and personal hygiene products were donated to Heartbeat’s “Bridges” parenting program.

Funding came from a Beacon Grant from the Elks National Foundation.

Julie Zaring, Director of Heartbeat, accepted the donation from Julie Crowe, the Past Exalted Ruler and Grants Coordinator for the Kenton Elks Lodge.