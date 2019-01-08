The Kenton girls and boys varsity bowling teams beat Ridgedale Monday evening.

The girls won 1600-1539

Kelsey Flowers led the Lady Wildcats with a 339 series followed by Mykaela Schriber with a 297 series, Kennedie Farthing with a 245 Series, Mariah Blevins with a 214 Series, Anna Longbrake with a 134 game and Adri Wright with a 82 game.

The boys won 1815-1569

Eric Begley led the Wildcats with a 371 Series followed by Joseph Hastings with a 333 series, Jaret Dyer with a 289 series, Carter Kauble with a 289 series and Andrew Steele with a 273 series.