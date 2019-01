Marion Harding used a 31 point 2nd quarter and beat Kenton by a score of 78-22 in girls basketball action.

Ariyah Douglas led Marion Harding with 21 points while Nicole Flock and Parkar Mauk each had 11 points. Kenton was led by Jenna Manns with 6 points and Lindsey Smith had 5. The loss drops Kenton to 3-9 overall.

The Lady Cats play at St Mary’s on Thursday.