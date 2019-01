The Kenton High School will be participating in the Ohio High School Athletic Association State-wide Military Appreciation Night this Friday.

Any man or woman who has served or currently do serve in any of our nation’s military branches will have free admission to the boys basketball game this Friday against St. Mary’s.

You must have proof of military identification.

The Junior Varsity game will start at 6pm and will be followed by the Varsity game around 7:30 Friday evening.