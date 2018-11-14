Kenton High School’s annual musical will be happening in the Kenton Middle School auditorium November 16-18.

This year KHS will be presenting Pippin.

Witness circus acts and the adventures of a young man who pursues an extraordinary life in contrast to a normal and plain life, Pippin who is portrayed by KHS Junior Nick Whitaker.

All tickets are general admission and are available at the door. Adult tickets are $12 and student tickets are $8.

The KHS musical cast is asking friends and family to come out and support what they’ve been working on the past 4 weeks.