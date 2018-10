A Kenton man is facing drug related charges following an incident Sunday evening.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a house in the 300 block of North Barron Street on a report of an unresponsive male.

The man, identified as 38 year old Bobby Scott, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A rolled up $10 bill with white powder residue, used to snort fentanyl, was seized.