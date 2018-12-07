A Kenton man was charged with several offenses after police investigated a report about a vehicle hitting a pole at the entrance to Champion Court Thursday evening.

According to information on the Kenton Police Department’s daily log sheet, 21 year old Brandon L. McCraw was issued a summons for intoxication and theft. he was also cited for failure to control, failing to stop after an accident and for not having a driver’s license.

In a separate report, McCraw was allegedly in possession of stolen items and was issued a summons for receiving stolen property.