A shoplifting incident was reported to Kenton police this past Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were flagged down at Rite Aid in reference to the incident.

A suspect, identified as 24 year old Seth Rigdon, of Kenton, was issued a summons for theft.

Following a search of the suspect, officers also seized marijuana, small round blue pills and other items.

Rigdon is also facing charges of possessing criminal tools, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.