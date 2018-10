A Kenton man is facing drug related charges following an incident over the weekend.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Marathon on East Columbus Street to investigate a complaint about a suspicious person.

A 28 year old Kenton man is facing charges of possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation, and so far no charges have been filed.