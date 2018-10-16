A Kenton man was injured in a two vehicle crash that occurred back over the weekend on State Route 309 near County Road 145.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Ludwig was driving a pickup truck west on 309 in the wrong lane of travel. Martha England, of Kenton, who was driving east on 309, swerved to avoid a head-on collision.

Ludwig’s pickup ended up striking England’s car on the passenger’s side.

Ludwig, who apparently was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and citations are pending.