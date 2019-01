The 2019 budget for the city of Kenton will be the topic of discussion at a special meeting of Kenton City Council.

At the last regular meeting, council passed a budget that failed to include some spending items requested by Mayor Randy Manns.

The mayor has since vetoed the budget ordinance making the special session necessary.

The meeting has been set for Monday January 7 starting at 7pm in council chambers at the Kenton City Building.