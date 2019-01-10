The Be Like Brit Leadership Team at the Kenton Middle School presented the “33 days to Change the World” fundraiser kick-off Wednesday for the Be Like Brit orphanage in Haiti.

The fundraiser will be held January 12- February 14 to match the 33 days until Britney’s body was found after the earthquake hit Haiti in 2010.

The team has presented challenges to the staff and students of the Middle School and Kenton Elementary School.

Local businesses and groups have also been contacted to help meet the goal.

The goal of the team is to raise funds to provide internet access for the orphanage for the next year, which is $330 per month.

If you would like to help the team reach their goal, contact the school for details.