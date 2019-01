The Kenton City Schools Board of Education held a reorganizational meeting Monday evening.

Mark Watkins was elected President, and Doug Carmean was elected Vice President.

Committee appointments were then made:

.Audit/Finance Committee are: Carmean and Watkins

.Facilities/Transportation: Mark Rush and Watkins

.Personnel: Rush and Sheena Striker

.Curriculum/Instruction: Samuel Albert and Striker

.Business and Education Council: Carmean

.Cafeteria: Albert and Striker

.Co Curricular Music/Athletics: Watkins and Albert

.OSBA Legislative Liaison: Albert

.Parks and Recreation: Carmean and Tracey Hiller

.R.E. Allen Scholarship: Striker

.Records Commission: Watkins

.Policy: Rush and Carmena

.Ohio Hi-Point Career Center: Russ Blue

The next regular Board of Education meeting will be held 7:00pm Monday February 11 at the Administrative Office Building in Kenton.