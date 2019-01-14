(the photo was supplied and is being used by permission)

There were some scary moments for members of the Quiz Bowl Team from the Kenton Middle and High Schools this past Saturday.

The team was in Delaware County for a competition when their bus slid on the snow covered road and struck a guardrail.

The front end of the bus ended up partially over the guardrail and became stuck, which prevented it from rolling into the Olentangy River.

The report is not yet available from the Ohio State Patrol.

The students were transported to the Delaware Police Department where they awaited another Kenton bus to arrive and transport them back home.

There were no injuries to the students or bus driver.

The incident occurred around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.