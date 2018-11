The Kenton City School District recently conducted their annual food drive competition.

Schools across the district were tasked with donating non-perishable food items for the Neighborhood Opportunity Center and Kenton Full Gospel Church Bread of Life food pantry.

The district was able to split 4,428 canned food items between the two organizations, as well as $200 to help purchase additional resources.

The annual event is coordinated by the Kenton High School Student Council.