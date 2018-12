A Kenton teenager was taken into custody following a weekend domestic situation in the 200 block of South Henry Street over the weekend.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, during the investigation, a missing juvenile was reported.

The 14 year old boy was located at Hardin Memorial Hospital and was said to be injured and intoxicated.

The boy was taken into custody for underage consumption and was transported to the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center.