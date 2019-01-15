The Kenton Top Twenty, A-Company, and Crew competed at the Alliance Royal Aviation Show Choir Invitational on Saturday, January 12.

Top Twenty competed in Class B, and was named first runner-up in their class. Overall, the group finished in sixth place, one spot away from the evening finals portion of the competition.

Lindsey Beverly was named best performer for the group, and Myranda Archer and Claire Bailey both competed in the solo competition.

Top Twenty’s next competition is Saturday, February 2, in Garrett, Indiana.

“I’m exceedingly proud of our performance last weekend. Top Twenty is getting better and more consistent each time they perform, and that is a testament to the hard work of each and every one of our members,” said Top Twenty Director Todd Daquino.