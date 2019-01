The Kenton Wildcats defeated their namesakes from Delphos Jefferson 56-45 Saturday in non-league boys basketball action.

Kenton improves to 7-2 on the season while Delphos Jefferson is now 0-9.

The Wildcats are back in action on Friday when they travel to Wapakoneta. WKTN will carry the game live, with the pregame show starting around 7:15 p.m.