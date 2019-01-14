A Kenton woman was charged following a theft in progress at Walmart over the weekend.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store Saturday evening, and when they arrived, the suspect was said to be running across the parking lot with her 8 year old son running behind her.

35 year old Staci Grogan was apprehended and charged with theft and possessing criminal tools.

She is accused of stealing over 30 items with a value of over $260.

The report will be sent to Children’s Services since the theft was allegedly committed with a juvenile involved.