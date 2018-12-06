A Kenton woman is facing drug related charges following an incident just before five Wednesday evening.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a house in the 400 block of King Street to assist a probation office at the scene.

Deputies seized several drug items, including a pill bottle with unknown white powder and green leafy substance as well as drug paraphernalia items.

The 46 year old woman is facing charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.