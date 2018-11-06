A discussion on how to honor the highest ranking military member from Kenton was discussed with the Hardin County Commissioners at a recent meeting.

General John Murray’s mother in law, Rosemary Fitzgerald asked the commissioners to work with city council for a sign for all entries into Kenton that read “Home of General John Michael Murray,” who is also the highest ranking officer in the State of Texas.

She also mentioned playing taps every evening from the courthouse through a loudspeaker.

Fitzgerald is going to be contacting officials from Kenton since the signs are in the city.

Commissioner Roger Crowe will also make contact with the State of Ohio to see if they need to be involved.