(Brandon Bowling Against Smith From Monreville)

The Kenton High School Wrestling team attended the Bucyrus wrestling Invitational Saturday.

The team finished 9th out of 16 schools overall.

Out of the five wrestlers in attendance, the Wildcats had three placers.

( Ethan Manns Against Benavente Of Ashland)

Mason Rhoades, Ethan Manns and Noah Eikenbary all placed fourth for Kenton.

Rhoades was 3-3 on day with two pin falls. Manns and Eikenbary went 3-1 for the tournament. Manns rounded out his day with 3 pins and one loss by decision.

Eikenbary also had 3 pin falls for the tournament and one last second loss.

Rounding out the Kenton wrestlers was Brandon Bowling and Keith Harbor.

Harbor a Kenton Freshman gained his first tournament win and Bowling gaining his first tournament pin and adding two more to his total to end the day 3-2.