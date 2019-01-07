The Kenton Youth Wrestling Team traveled to Bluffton on Sunday, Jan 6th for a Miami Valley Kids Wrestling Association (MVWKA) mini-meet.

Wrestlers competed with youth teams from Lima Bath, Lima Shawnee, St. Mary’s, Lima Perry, Ada, Delphos Tri-County, Ottawa-Glandorf and Cory Rawson.

Kenton had twenty-nine wrestlers compete in the round robin tournament.

Six wrestlers placed first, eight were runner-up and nine finished third. Channler Drumm (5 yr old – 48 lbs) was the outstanding wrestler of the meet posting a 3-0 record with three pins and five take-downs.

Carter Gammon (5 yr old – 45 lbs), Alannah Jackson (9 yr old – 89 lbs), Evan Elliott (10 yr old – 97 lbs), Kole Anspach (9 yr old – 80 lbs) and Isaiah Mundy (9 yr old – 78 lbs) also placed first in their respective weight groups.

Gammon and Jackson posted two wins by fall and Elliott and Anspach posted one pin. Mundy and Elliott also defeated of their opponents by tech fall. Second place finishers for the meet were Bowen Burnworth, Hunter Ewing, Jeremy Elwood, Ariana Mundy, Garrett Modd, Fischer Ewing, Dailyn Ritchie and Jaedon Ritchie.

As a team, Kenton posted record of 42-41 on the day. The team also compiled a total of 17 Pins, 106 Take-downs, 31 Near Fall points, 2 Tech-Falls, 33 Reversals and 29 Escapes. Evan Elliott had a team high of twelve take-downs for the meet.

The youth team’s next mini-meet is at Wapakoneta on Sunday, January 13th, 2018 and then host a youth tournament in Kenton on January 20th.