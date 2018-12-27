The Kenton High School Athletic Department delivered over 500 toys to Helping Hands Outreach of Kenton. Officials from the organization stated they will be serving over 1,100 families this holiday season.

Kenton High School senior Girls Basketball player Keeley Wright said, “it’s important to give back to the community because the community supports us all year long.”

Teams have been busy collecting toys over the last month with hopes to put smiles on the faces of those less fortunate in Kenton and Hardin County this Christmas.

Head Softball Coach and Assistant Football Coach Bill Lawrence expressed the importance of giving, “It was a great opportunity to give back to kids in our community at Christmas Time. Hopefully we were able to make their day brighter on Christmas.”

Each team was provided a gift box (a gift wrapped printer paper box) and asked to fill it with items for children ages 1-14. Multiple teams surpassed filling the box.

Head Boys Soccer Coach, Jamie Bartlett said, “We challenged our boys to help make it a great Christmas for a lot of families in Kenton. The response was outstanding and we a very proud of what the boys and their families did to contribute. We are glad we could give back to the community like this!”

Head Football Coach, Brent Fackler stated, “The student athletes at Kenton High School were very giving and invested in this event. They understand how important it is for the children of our community to feel special and enjoy this time of year. Our athletes got the opportunity to see how much Helping Hands Outreach impacts the families of Hardin County and how hard they work to provide so much for those less fortunate. We are very happy to help make the holidays a memorable time for our community.”

This event would not be possible without the commitment and investment of so many people. A special thank you goes out to the coaches, student athletes of Kenton High School and their families for their contributions, the KHS Guidance Department for helping wrap gift boxes, collect items, and store them prior to delivery, and Kolt Buckenroth for assisting in the marketing and promotion of the event.

The athletic department is looking forward to this event next year, as well as engaging in other opportunities to give back to the community.