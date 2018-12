Kids between the ages of 9 and 17 who have a passion and love for history are invited to become a member of the Hardin County Young Historians.

Membership includes a 1 year museum membership, a special surprise on child’s birthday, special events only for Young Historian members and more.

To join, fill out a membership form and send it to the museum.

Membership is $10 per child.

For more information, contact Sheena Striker at 419-673-7147.