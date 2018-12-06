The Kenton Middle School announced this week the job shadow experience for students last month was successful.

Approximately 120 students in Kenton and surrounding areas participated in the job shadow opportunity.

8th grade students spent the day shadowing a career they find interesting.

The students shadowed careers such as; veterinarians, teachers, engineers, professors, and many more.

Adrienne Smythe, Kenton Middle School Assistant Principal said they are proud of the support they received from local establishments which allowed the students to participate in the event.