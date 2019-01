The Kenton Lady Wildcats posted their second win of the season by defeating Ada 69-20 in girls basketball play Saturday.

Kenton (2-7) got 12 points from Sidney Plott. Keelee Barrett scored 11 for the winners while Caitlin Tudor finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Kaylin Hildreth added eight points as nine Lady Wildcats scored in the victory.

Ada (1-11) got six points from Miranda Wills.