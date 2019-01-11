The Kenton Lady Wildcats rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to post their first Western Buckeye League win of the season, defeating league-leading Wapakoneta 42-36 in girls basketball play Thursday.

Wapakoneta, which entered the game in a three-way tie for the top spot in the WBL, led 23-15 at the break. Kenton scored the first five points of the second half to get back in the game and eventually took a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

After neither team scored for over half of the final stanza, the Lady Wildcats withstood a late push from the Redskins to improve to 3-7 overall and 1-3 in the WBL.

Makenzie Wilson led the Redskins (7-6, 3-1) with 12 points.

Kenton’s Caitlin Tudor, who was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game, led all players with 12 points. Lindsey Smith and Sidney Plott had seven points apiece for the Lady Wildcats while Hannah Holland scored six and Jenna Manns added five.

Kenton will host Napoleon on Saturday. WKTN will carry the game live, with the pregame show starting around 1 p.m.