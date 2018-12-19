The Kenton Lady Wildcats posted their first win of the season by blitzing Upper Scioto Valley 86-20 in girls basketball play Tuesday at Alumni Fieldhouse.

Kenton scored the game’s first 23 points and never looked back as the Cats improved to 1-5 for the season.

Jenna Manns knocked down a school-record seven three-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points. Four other Lady Wildcats scored in double figures – Hannah Holland (15 points), Kaylin Hildreth (12 points), Caitlin Tudor (11 points) and Kenzie Bays (10 points).

The Rams (1-6) got five points apiece from Avery Sanders and Graesan Evans.