The Lake of Lights is underway nightly from 6-9 through December 26 at Salisbury Park on State Route 67 Kenton.

Lake of Lights is a lighted drive through event, and the cost is $5.00 per car.

There will be special events on the weekends, including a live nativity 9, 16 and 23.

Costume characters Dec 8, 15 and 22.

Horse drawn wagon rides will be on December 16.

All special events run 6 pm to 8 pm and are weather permitting.

Check the Lake of Lights Facebook page for updates about weather conditions.

The proceeds go to non profit organizations.