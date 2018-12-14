A Lakeview man was sentenced Thursday on charges connected to the injury of a 13 month old boy back in August.

WPKO Radio reported that 23 year old Michael Robinson Jr. was sentenced to 14 years in prison on two counts each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Robinson was arrested in late August after deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Mary Rutan Hospital to investigate a report about an infant who was being treated for multiple injuries.

The infant was eventually transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment of multiple leg fractures.

He is currently in court ordered protective services.