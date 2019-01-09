Congressman Bob Latta has announced his nominations from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District for consideration for acceptance into the United States Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, and Naval Academies as part of the Class of 2023.

Students nominated in our region include:

.Jarrett Bartson-U.S. Air Force Academy

.Christian Lee-U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy

.Maxwell Rutledge-U.S. Military Academy

.Benjamin Anderson-U.S. Naval Academy

All students are from Findlay.

A nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an Academy; that responsibility rests with their admissions office.