Congressman Bob Latta joined his colleagues in passing the Agriculture Improvement Act Conference Report, bipartisan legislation to support United States farmers.

After passing the Senate this week, the legislation now heads to the President’s desk.

The Agriculture Improvement Act, also known as the Farm Bill, will keep in place important crop insurance programs which allow farmers to purchase policies that protect them against financial ruin brought by disease, drought, or other catastrophic events.

In addition, the bill includes the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Act, legislation authored by Latta, to expand access to rural broadband so more farmers can use technology that is safer, more efficient, and sustainable.

“Farmers in Northwest and West Central Ohio help feed the United States and the world, and this legislation will provide needed certainty,” said Latta. “This bill provides farmers, agriculture producers, and rural communities with a number of tools to help them be successful and improve productivity and sustainability. The inclusion of the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Act will also help farmers utilize the newest technology that can ensure they are able to farm in a more efficient, safer, and sustainable manner.”

Needed reforms to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) were also included the bill. For instance, the legislation creates a database so states can track a person’s history on and off SNAP benefits. It also eliminates the multiple issuances of SNAP coverage over state lines.

The Farm Bill was endorsed by a number of organizations including the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Corn and Wheat Association, Ohio Soybean Association, National Wildlife Federation, and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.