WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) is applauding the passage of legislation he supported, the Veterans Benefit and Transition Act, to authorize a host of veterans programs. The bill passed by voice vote and now heads to the Senate.

Included in the bill are reforms and fixes that will help veterans in the transition process out of the military and increase benefits. It also would aide veterans, servicemembers, and family members with issues that often arise due to military service. For instance, the legislation prohibits schools from placing penalties or burdens on students as a result of the VA failing to pay GI bill payments on time.

The bill also allows military members to end cell phone, cable, and Internet contracts if they are forced to move as part of their military service. It also would allow leases to be broken for the spouses of servicemembers who were killed as a result of their service.

“The Veterans Benefit and Transition Act contains numerous provisions to help our servicemembers, veterans, and their family members,” said Latta. “Our country asks many of these men and women to move to different parts of the country and the world, and that can often result in unforeseen costs and hassles. This legislation will help our troops with many of the issues that these moves bring. It also reauthorizes veteran education programs, improves programs to combat veteran homelessness, and outlines ways to improve VA medical facilities. Our veterans and servicemembers serve our country with honor, and this bill will help us keep the promises made to them.”