WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has introduced a resolution, H.Res. 39, honoring Gold Star Families by designating March 2, 2019 as “Gold Star Families Remembrance Day.”

The resolution would honor and recognize the sacrifices made by the families of military members who gave their lives to defend freedom and protect America. This March 2 will be the 90th anniversary of President Calvin Coolidge signing legislation to approve and fund the first Gold Star pilgrimage, enabling Gold Star families to travel to the gravesites of their loved ones who died during World War I. In addition, the resolution encourages communities across America to perform acts of service and good will on that date.

The term Gold Star family is derived from families that flew flags during World War I. A blue star on the flag meant that an immediate family member was serving in the U.S. armed forces. If the family member was killed in action, the blue star was replaced with a gold one. Gold Star Mother’s Day is celebrated the last Sunday in every September, but there is no day dedicated to the entire family that is affected by the loss of a loved one in combat.

“It’s long past due to honor the family members of those that have lost their lives in service to their country,” said Latta. “The wives, husbands, fathers, mothers, children, brothers, and sisters of our service members all sacrifice while their loved ones are in the military. When a member of the armed forces gives their life in defense of our nation, it’s the family members that must live with that loss. On the 90th anniversary of legislation establishing the first Gold Star pilgrimage, we should recognize their sacrifice and name March 2nd as a day dedicated to Gold Star families.”