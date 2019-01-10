WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has had his pay withheld by the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the length of the partial government shutdown. Latta announced on his Facebook account on December 22, the first day of the shutdown, that he had provided the CAO with a letter asking for his pay to be withheld.

In addition, Latta has cosponsored a proposed Constitutional Amendment, H.J.Res.18, introduced by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), that would prevent Members of Congress from receiving pay during a government shutdown.

“While I hope we can soon pass an appropriations bill that opens the government and secures our border, Members of Congress should not be receiving their paychecks while other Federal workers are not receiving theirs,” said Latta. “On the first day of the shutdown, I instructed the CAO to withhold my paycheck. However, it shouldn’t take action by individual members to have their pay stopped – the default should be that U.S. Representatives and Senators are not paid while the government is closed. This Constitutional Amendment would fix this problem and hold Members of Congress accountable for being unable to keep the government open.”