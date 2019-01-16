WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has been named Ranking Member of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology (C&T) for the 116th Congress by Committee Ranking Member Greg Walden (R-OR). Jurisdiction of the subcommittee includes electronic communications, emergency and public safety communications, the Federal Communications Commission, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and technology generally. Congressman Latta served as Chairman of the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee last Congress.

Latta was Vice Chair of the C&T Subcommittee in the 114th Congress and served on the subcommittee in the 115th Congress.

“I’d like to thank Congressman Walden for the opportunity to serve as Republican Leader on the Communications and Technology Subcommittee,” said Latta. “The way we communicate and use technology plays a significant role in our daily lives. In this capacity, I’ll be able to advocate for policies that will help consumers, grow our economy, and spur innovation. One area I’ve focused on in Congress has been increasing access to high-speed broadband and closing the “digital divide” – an important issue to the people I represent in Northwest and West Central Ohio. In addition, the rollout of 5G promises to revolutionize our communications infrastructure, and this subcommittee will play a critical role in developing the necessary policies to ensure the United States maintains its place as a leader of this cutting-edge technology. I look forward to working with my colleagues on these issues and more during the 116th Congress.”

“Congressman Latta has been a leader on Communications and Technology issues during his time on the Energy and Commerce Committee,” said Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (R-OR). “Bob served as Vice Chair of this Subcommittee during my time as C&T Chairman, and he has always been a strong advocate for policies that remove barriers to implementing technology and boosting economic growth. In this role as the Republican Leader of this subcommittee, I have the utmost confidence that he will continue his efforts to find policy solutions that focus on spurring innovation, empowering consumers, and creating jobs.”