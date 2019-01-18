WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has re-introduced pro-life legislation, the Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act, which would prohibit the disposal of fetal remains in a landfill or navigable waters and impose strict penalties on violators. Under this bill, remains that were disposed of in these areas would be subjected up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

“It is truly horrific that some abortion providers have disposed of baby body parts by dumping them in landfills,” said Congressman Latta. “There should be no excuse for showing this lack of dignity to these innocent babies, and it’s time to make clear that this is wrong. I will continue my work to protect life, and that means having laws on the books that ensures the unborn are treated with respect.”

While various states have laws prohibiting the practice of dumping fetal remains in landfills, there is no Federal law prohibiting the practice.