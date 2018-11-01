Leaf pick up in the city of Kenton begins next week.

Crews will start in the 4th ward, the southwest section, on Monday November 5. The 3rd ward, the northwest section, begins November 12, followed by the 1st ward, southeast section, on November 19 and finishing up in the 2nd ward, the northeast section beginning the week of November 26.

Safety Service Director Jim Hites sais it is impossible to stay on a strict schedule and citizens will be advised through the media when crews will move from one section to the other.

Residents can either rake the leaves to curbside, but not into the road, or they can bag the leaves and place them at the curb for pickup.