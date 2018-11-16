Kenton, OH- MLJ Hardin County District Library is doing its part to help people in Kenton and all of Hardin County to connect to affordable health insurance.

During the open enrollment period for coverage under the Affordable Care Act (Nov. 1 – Dec. 15, 2018), MLJ Hardin County District Library is taking steps to encourage enrollment in the health insurance Marketplace.

MLJ Hardin County District Library and dozens of other public libraries across the U.S. have received grants from the Public Library Association (PLA), a division of the American Library Association, to do this work as part of a national partnership funded by Community Catalyst and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County Library will partner with Bridget Hoel of Health Markets, Drew Kissling of FLR insurance and Hardin County Job and Family Services to provide health care navigators.

These professionals can help answer questions about the Affordable Care Act and find the coverage that is best for you.

This free help will be provided on November 27th from 9am-1pm and 3pm-7pm at the Hardin County District Library, 325 E Columbus Street, Kenton.