A business in Lima was targeted with a financial scam involving a bitcoin bomb threat on Thursday.

According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers responded to Mid-American Cleaning Contractors in reference to a bomb threat. There was no credible threat to that business or any other business as a result of this scam.

It was part of a nationwide scam that affected multiple communities throughout the United States.

Federal agencies and local law enforcement are working together to resolve the matter. As always, if you receive this type of threat use reasonable caution and contact your local law enforcement agency. Responding agencies will assess each threat individually and determine whether additional action is needed.

The Lima Police Department will still take all threats seriously and will investigate each incident thoroughly.