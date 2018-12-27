The Lima Moose Lodge donated a total of $38,000 to four organizations on Wednesday.

Hometown Stations reported Big Brothers/Big Sisters of West Central Ohio, which serves Allen, Hardin and Putnam Counties, received just over $6400. The American Township Fire Department was presented a check for just over $7400, the Equestrian Therapy program received just over $10,200 and the Veterans Affairs Volunteer Service organization got just over $14,000.

The Lima Moose Lodge 199 holds an event on an annual basis to make donations to organizations.