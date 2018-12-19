The U.S. Army has awarded a $335 million Section 804 Middle Tier Acquisition (MTA) Rapid Prototyping contract to General Dynamics Land Systems to deliver 12 prototype vehicles for the Mobile Protected Firepower program.

According to a release, the medium-weight, large-caliber MPF combat vehicle will support infantry brigades. The vehicles are required to be highly lethal, survivable and mobile.

Work on this contract will be performed at Land Systems locations in Sterling Heights, Mich.; Scranton, Pa., Tallahassee, Fla., and at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio — the only operational tank plant in the country.