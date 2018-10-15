A 19 year old Lima man was killed in a crash that occurred Saturday at the intersection of State Route 309 and Napoleon Road in Allen County.

According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, Austin J. Smith was a passenger in a car being driven by 20 year old Zackery L.R. Smith, who drove from Napoleon onto 309 and his car was struck by a westbound vehicle being operated by 60 year old Jackie G. Manns, of Ada.

Both drivers and three other passengers in Smith’s car were all transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Both drivers and the front seat passenger in Smith’s vehicle were reportedly wearing seat belts.

All backseat passengers were reportedly not wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.